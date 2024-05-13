RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man and are searching for another suspect in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Randolph Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to Johnson Drive after a person in a car was allegedly robbed by two people with a weapon, according to the Randolph Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Malden after chasing him on foot, according to police. He had allegedly stolen jewelry and a cell phone from the person in the car, police said.

A second suspect ran to the town dump, next to Route 24, police said, and residents in the area are asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212 if they notice any suspicious activity.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing is involved in the search.

Investigators photographed what appeared to be a cell phone and charging cord that were left near the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

