RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man and are searching for another suspect in connection with an armed robbery that took place in Randolph Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to Johnson Drive after a person in a car was allegedly robbed by two people with a weapon, according to the Randolph Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Malden after chasing him on foot, according to police. He had allegedly stolen jewelry and a cell phone from the person in the car, police said.

A second suspect ran to the town dump, next to Route 24, police said, and residents in the area are asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212 if they notice any suspicious activity.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing is involved in the search.

Investigators photographed what appeared to be a cell phone and charging cord that were left near the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox