Police arrest man suspected of breaking into 35 cars in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man is facing more than 60 criminal charges after police say he broke into 35 cars over the last several weeks in Tewksbury.

Keegan MaCrae, 23, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges including 35 counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, 20 counts of larceny under $1,200, three counts of attempt to commit a crime to wit breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, five counts of receiving stolen property under $1,200, possession of a double-edged machete, and possession of gabapentin, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Police say the break-ins happened on Summer Street, Heritage Drive, Kent Street, Marie Street, Pleasant Street, Dewey Street, Helvetia Street, Pillsbury Avenue, and Debra Drive.

Based on an assessment of the areas that were being targeted and the review of surveillance video, police say detectives were able to identify MaCrae as a suspect.

MaCrae was taken into custody after he was allegedly found with a number of items that had been reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

