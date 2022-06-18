LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man and removed a 3-year-old child from a home in Lynn after a standoff that lasted two days, officials said Saturday.

Officers and a social worker went to the home on Hanover Street for a well-being check Friday afternoon and said the man went into his basement with the child and refused to come out, police said. The man was allegedly armed with a pipe, crossbow and machete, according to police.

Officials negotiated with the man throughout Friday and into Saturday, and when the man allegedly poured flammable liquid inside the building and lit off fireworks tate police forced their way inside and arrested the man. The child was unharmed, police said.

“I’m glad they’re safe. I’m glad he didn’t get hurt either, he needs help,” said neighbor Betty Melo.

The names of the man and child have not yet been released. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)