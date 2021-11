BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested the man wanted for an attempted rape at the MBTA’s State Street Station late Friday night.

Luis Salinas, 33, was arrested after being tracked down by police in Downtown Boston.

Police say the incident occurred at the station around 10:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Wanted for Attempted Rape. Recognize this person. Please contact us with any information you may have. TY. https://t.co/UKTWeEmv3v pic.twitter.com/oiSYZP6ZdS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 13, 2021

WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: Please contact us w/any info you have on the identity or whereabouts of this subject. #MBTA State Street Stationhttps://t.co/UKTWeEmv3v pic.twitter.com/ZRTvGwdZX6 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 13, 2021

