LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a 23-year-old suspect wanted for a shooting in Lynn that caused a neighborhood and schools to shelter in place has been arrested.

Authorities announced that Anthony Gutierrez was taken into custody by the MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section in Salem on Monday.

State police said the suspect was wanted following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the area of Commercial Street.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. and led to an extensive investigation, with state and local police closing off large portions of the neighborhood.

A nearby security camera caught the moment shots rang out, showing a black car first pulling over on Commercial Street near Neptune Street and a man frantically getting out of the car’s passenger side before running into a convenience store.

Meanwhile, a gunman could be seen getting out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and walking over to the other side of the car before opening fire, firing multiple shots at a white Toyota Camry that then drove off.

Police said the passenger who ran from the car was later arrested while the shooting suspect was able to flee the scene on foot, leading to authorities issuing a shelter-in-place alert that last several hours.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Gutierrez and issued photos of the individual, asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

A short time ago our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section located and arrested ANTHONY GUTIERREZ, 23, wanted for opening fire on a car last Wednesday in Lynn. The shooting prompted a shelter-in-place order and lockdown of local schools. Arrest was made in Salem. More to come. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 18, 2023

