MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Thursday arrested an “armed and dangerous” man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Malden on Wednesday night, officials said.

Nequie Moore, 24, of Everett, is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and carrying a loaded firearm, according to the Malden Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Arch Street just before 9 p.m. found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed Moore allegedly shot the victim following an argument. Police say he then fled the scene, crashed in Everett, and abandoned his vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Suspect wanted in connection with shooting investigation which occurred on Arch Street in Malden on Wednesday 07/07/2021 has been located and is in CUSTODY. pic.twitter.com/R6AZD0RW8v — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) July 8, 2021

