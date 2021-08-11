WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman outside a pharmacy in Roslindale.

Akil Jackson, 41, of Easton, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Alicia Heywood who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Corinth and Birch streets just before 1:20 p.m. on July 29, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers in West Bridgewater responding to a distress call from a monitoring service for victims of violent crimes on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. learned that Jackson was involved in the incident and took him into custody, police said in a Facebook post.

During the arrest, officers found Jackson to be in possession of a handgun and identified him as the man wanted in connection with Heywood’s death.

Jackson also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and violation of a restraining order.

Heywood, 42, of South Easton, was working at nearby Sullivan’s Pharmacy at the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, the pharmacy posted a statement on the door reading, “The victim was a beloved member of our Sullivan’s Pharmacy family… We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern that we have received from our community, but please recognize that this is very difficult for our staff, friends and families, and respect our decision to not discuss the incident at this time.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)