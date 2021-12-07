BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly committed a lewd act on a train platform at an MBTA station in front of “shocked and horrified” passengers on Sunday night.

Adonis Valenzuela, 27, of Boston, was taken into custody Tuesday after the Transit Police Department shared surveillance images and asked the public for help identifying him.

Police say Valenzuela attempted to flee out the back door of his home but he ran directly into the arms of a waiting Transit officer.

Valenzuela committed the alleged act at the Tufts Medical Center station in full view of numerous people around 7:40 p.m.

It’s not clear when Valenzuela will be called to court.

