Police arrest man who allegedly robbed Tewksbury bank at gunpoint, fled on motorcycle at 130 mph

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint and fled on foot after crashing his motorcycle Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to Salem 5 Bank on Main Street were told a man robbed a bank teller at gunpoint, police said. The man allegedly fled on a black motorcycle, going as fast as 130 mph before crashing, police said.

The man, who is suspected in several other bank robberies, continued to flee on foot in Lawrence, police said. Police allegedly found him in a Salem, New Hampshire motel and arrested him.

Caio Costa, 25, of Methuen, was charged as a fugitive from justice and other charges are expected.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)