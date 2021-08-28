MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple assault to murder charges after allegedly shooting three people at a party in Maynard last week, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at a Cindy Lane home on Aug. 21 found three teenagers had been shot at a party, officials said. The teenagers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

After investigating, police issued a warrant and Rodney Steven Laventure, 21, of Leominster, turned himself in Aug. 28, officials said. Laventure was charged with four counts of armed assault to murder, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, thre counts of carrying a gun with a license, carrying a gun without a license and shooting a gun within 500 feet of a building.

