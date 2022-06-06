Police arrested a man who allegedly threatened his neighbors with a rifle in West Roxbury Monday, officials said.

Sources said the man had a rifle outside a home on Centre Street and threatened neighbors before going inside the building. Police spoke with the man for an hour before he surrendered, officials said.

No one was hurt, but neighbors said they were frightened by the threats.

“It’s terrifying, it’s shocking,” one man said. “You don’t think you’re going to see something like this when you get home from work.”

No other information was immediately available.

