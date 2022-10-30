DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Dorchester, officials said Sunday.

BPD officers said they conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon after they observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street. After further investigation, police said, they identified the driver as 31-year-old Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester and recovered a Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Marcelle was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. According to police he is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)