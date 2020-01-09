Police arrest Manchester, NH car break-in suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say they caught him trying to break into several vehicles in Manchester overnight.

An officer driving on Green Street at about 12:15 a.m. stopped and arrested Ryan Johnson, 30, of Manchester, after they noticed him acting suspiciously, police said.

Johnson had allegedly just gotten into a car and appeared to be searching for something when the officer saw him get out and start walking away, carrying various items that were falling from his grasp.

Johnson then grabbed the door handle of another car but it was locked, according to police. He started walking back in the direction of the police cruiser, which is when the officer turned on his emergency lights.

Johnson was released on personal recognizance and is expected to be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on Jan. 24 on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling.

