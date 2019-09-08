Police arrest Manchester, NH man wanted on drug charges after foot chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man wanted on a warrant for drug charges allegedly led police on a chase before being arrested Saturday, officials said.

Officers allegedly saw Troy Woodruff, 43, leave a Spruce Street house at 1 p.m. and attempted to arrest him on a fugitive from justice charge, police said. Woodruff allegedly reached toward his waistband and tried to hide between nearby vehicles before fleeing and jumping numerous fences, police said.

Officers reportedly searched the area Woodruff fled through and found a large double-edged knife, according to police. Officers allegedly cornered Woodruff in front of a home on Spruce Street and arrested him, and allegedly found methamphetamine on his person, police said.

Woodruff was charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled drug and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)