SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Grant, Michigan man is facing a criminal charge after police say he was planning to bomb the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, officials announced Saturday.

Luke Isaac Terpstra, 30, of Grant, is facing a charge of explosives- possession of bombs with unlawful intent after investigators determined he was planning to target the temple, according to the Grant Police Department.

In a statement, Salem police wrote, “We have also learned that at some point in November, Terpstra traveled to Salem, possibly for planning purposes. There is currently no indication that he had local allies in Salem or that he acted with any accomplices. The City of Salem and the Salem Police Department recognize that it is frightening and concerning that there are individuals who would threaten or carry out violent attacks against others based on their beliefs and that we are a target. On the one hand it is gratifying that our federal and local partners were able to thwart Terpstra. On the other, it is terrifying that he walked in our midst planning such violence.”

The Salem Police Department says it will continue to patrol sensitive locations.

