MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milford resident is facing criminal charges after police say they intentionally struck a pedestrian with their car early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to Milford Regional Hospital around 4 a.m. spoke with a man who walked in for treatment after being struck by a vehicle and learned he had been intentionally hit after alerting a driver that they were parked in the middle of the road, according to police.

After an investigation, Alejandro Gonzalez, 28, was arrested on charges assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, police said.

