BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested 44-year-old Omara Shears in connection with a murder that happened in Boston earlier this year.

Shears was arrested on Friday on a murder warrant out of Dorchester District Court, according to Boston police.

He had been placed on the Boston Most Wanted Fugitive List last month for stabbing and killing Javare Sommerville, 17, of Providence, Rhode Island in August 2021.

Boston officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road around 9:20 a.m. on August 28 found Sommerville suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

Sommerville was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Shears is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date, according to Boston police.

An investigation into the fatal stabbing remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

