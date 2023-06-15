RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly led police on a chase and later crashed into another car in Raynham, leaving one of the car’s occupants with serious injuries, state police announced.

State police said troopers initially saw David Lynch, 24, sitting in a BMW SUV in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn hotel in Middleborough around 3 p.m.When approached, police said Lynch rammed a pair of police vehicles and fled onto Route 44.

State police said troopers pursued Lynch “for a short period of time” before they lost sight of the vehicle he was driving.

Moments later, state police said troopers learned Lynch’s vehicle had hit the second car at the intersection of Orchard Street and Warren Street in Raynham.

Police said Lynch and a passenger in the car he was driving fled the scene on foot but were soon taken into custody.

Lynch, his passenger and one occupant of the car Lynch allegedly hit were taken to a hospital after the crash. Police said Lynch and his passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lynch was wanted for offenses including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in November of last year on West Park Street in Brockton.

After Thursday’s events, police said the person who was in the car with Lynch is also facing charges.

SKY7-HD over the scene late Thursday afternoon showed two cars with visible damage in the area.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)