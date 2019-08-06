Police arrest murder suspect who triggered shelter-in-place in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old Philadelphia man accused of shooting and killing his father with an assault rifle was tracked down and arrested in Cambridge on Tuesday after Harvard University issued a shelter-in-place order.

Sohan Panjrolia was wanted on homicide charges stemming from the shooting death of his father on Saturday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

When deputy marshals in Philadelphia learned that Panjrolia may have traveled to Cambridge, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Boston assisted with the search and located the 2019 Camry he was believed to be driving in the area of Harvard Square, officials said.

He was taken into custody on John F. Kennedy Street and taken to the Cambridge Police Department, where he was processed as a fugitive from justice at Cambridge District Court.

Panjrolia previously attended Harvard University.

No additional information was immediately available.

