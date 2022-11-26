TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police arrested a New Hampshire man in connection to the robbery of a bank in Martha’s Vineyard, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office announced Saturday.

Friday evening at 8:00 p.m., authorities including State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Omar Johnson of Canterbury, NH after stopping him in his car in New Haven, Connecticut. According to the DA’s office, his charges include Masked Armed Robbery with a Firearm and Conspiracy, all in relation to the Rockland Trust bank robbery in Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard Nov. 17 of this year.

On Nov. 21, Miquel Antonio Jones of Edgartown had been arraigned on one count of Accessory After the Fact in the same case.

O’Keefe said police are continuing to investigate.

