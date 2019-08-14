Police arrest NH man accused of filming women in bathrooms, dressing rooms

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of repeatedly filming women in bathrooms and dressing rooms over the last two months.

Officers responding to a report of a man inside a women’s bathroom at the Mall of New Hampshire on July 27 reviewed surveillance video that showed a man walk into the restroom and not come out for an hour, according to the Manchester Police Department.

An investigation identified the suspect as Travis Demers, of Manchester.

Less than a week later, on Aug. 2, officers responded to the Savers at 93 South Maple St. after receiving word that a man was taking pictures of a woman in a dressing room and determined that Demers was their suspect.

He was arrested without incident on Friday, after a woman told police she had just spotted a man in a women’s bathroom at the Mall of New Hampshire.

Anyone who used the women’s restroom at the Mall of New Hampshire on either July 27 between 1 and 2:30 p.m. or Friday before 5:30 p.m. to call Manchester, New Hampshire Police Det. Ryan Heile at 603-792-5534 or email him at rheile@manchesternh.gov.

