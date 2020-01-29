Police arrest NH man accused of firing shots into Nashua apartment complex

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he shot up an apartment complex in Nashua over the weekend and sent bullets flying into two occupied units.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 57 Plam St. about 2 a.m. determined multiple gunshots had been fired from a moving vehicle into the building, according to police.

The suspect, Hernan Rijos Calderon, 31, of Central Street, Manchester, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and two counts of criminal mischief.

A criminal record check revealed Rijos Calderon has a previous felony conviction prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

He was ordered held on preventative detention and transported to the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections pending his arraignment Wednesday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court- South.

