Police arrest NH man accused of possessing hundreds of child porn images

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire man is facing child pornography charges after a police investigation determined he was in possession of hundreds of images of sexual abuse, officials said Tuesday.

Police arrested Micheal A. Burford, 51, and charged him with ten counts of possessing child sexual abuse images.

Burford was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear at the Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later date.

