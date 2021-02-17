Police arrest NH man accused of sexually assaulting a child

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing a sexual assault charge after police say he sent inappropriate text messages about a child he knew, officials said.

Officers conducting an investigation that began on Feb. 2 arrested William Flanders after determining he had sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions over a period of two years, according to Manchester police.

Flanders was arrested Sunday on charges of criminal threatening and felonious sexual assault (pattern).

He was released on personal recognizance bail following his arraignment on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)