NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire arrested a Nashua man accused of threatening someone with a hammer during a road rage incident.

William Kratman, 50, was arrested on a warrant for criminal threatening and deadly weapon Friday around 3:50 p.m.

On June 20 around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Alec’s Shoe Store, located at 1617 Southwood Dr., for a report of a road rage incident which resulted in one of the people involved getting struck by the other’s vehicle.

Detectives talked to both parties involved and furthered the investigation.

They later determined that Kratman was the primary aggressor and had threatened the other party with a hammer, police said.

Kratman was released on $2,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

