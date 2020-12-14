Police arrest NH man accused of throwing 7-week-old kitten against parked car

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a cruelty to animal charge after allegedly throwing a kitten against a parked car in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Police said Timothy Drelick, 27, of Manchester, threw a 7-week-old kitten against a parked car on Green Street last May. Animal control found the kitten and took it to Manchester Animal Shelter for observation, police said.

Drelick was arrested Monday on a charge of cruelty to animals.

A court date is to be determined.

