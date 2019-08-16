Police arrest NH man accused of vandalizing properties with tar-like substance

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police arrested a man in Nashua, New Hampshire on Thursday after he allegedly smeared a tar-like substance on property in a residential neighborhood, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of criminal mischief overnight about 7 a.m. found a tar-like substance that had been used to cover various property in the area of Newton Driver, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Tyler Desclos, 21, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking.

He is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court–South on Sept. 5.

