MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a New Hampshire man in connection with three recent violent purse snatchings, officials announced Thursday.

James Williams, 45, of Manchester, is facing charges including three counts of robbery, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, and one count of violating bail conditions, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery on Londonderry Lane near the Citizen’s Bank parking garage in Manchester around 8 p.m. on Tuesday spoke with a woman who said that despite a struggle, a man was able to grab her purse and run off with her wallet moments after she walked out of a nearby restaurant.

On June 18, another woman told police that she was getting into her car at the same parking garage when she was assaulted by a man who ran off with her purse.

Another woman walking near the garage on June 15 told police that she was approached from behind by man who grabbed her purse and fled on foot.

After reviewing surveillance video at area businesses, police say they were able to link Williams to the robberies. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

“The detectives who handled this investigation are commended for their diligent and quick action in making this arrest,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said. “We hope this sends a strong message that this sort of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Police noted that Williams had been released on bail for domestic assault and criminal threatening charges hours before allegedly committing the most recent robbery.

