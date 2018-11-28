MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire have arrested an 18-year-old accused of making a bomb threat against West High School.

An investigation revealed that Benjamin Dumont, of Manchester, made the threat on social media around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Dumont was taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on an arrest warrant for criminal threatening. Juvenile investigators also charged him for the threat.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Dec. 13.

