Police arrest NH woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Durham, New Hampshire woman accused of selling fentanyl to a man who later overdosed was arrested following a traffic stop on Friday, officials said.

Felicia Gray, 31, was arrested on an active warrant charging her with violating the controlled drug act, death resulting, according to Portsmouth police.

Police say Gray sold fentanyl to 40-year-old Sean Cronin ahead of his July 2018 overdose at the Feaster Apartments on Court Street.

She was held on Preventative Detention pending her arraignment at a time to be determined by Rockingham County Court.

