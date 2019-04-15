Police arrest NH woman accused of threatening people with gun

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire woman accused of pointing a gun at two people early Sunday morning is facing criminal threatening charges.

Officers responding to a report of a woman pointing a gun at two people in a car in the area of Marshall Street arrested Malinda Jones, 28, after she was identified as the suspect, according to Nashua police.

The victims told police they didn’t know Jones.

The weapon involved was recovered by police and there were no reported injuries.

Jones was released on $10,000 cash or surety bail pending her May 2 arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on two counts of criminal threatening.

