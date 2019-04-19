Police ‘arrest’ Night King for threatening to ‘lay large lands desolate’

(WHDH) — Westeros can rest easy. The Night King is behind bars for threatening to “lay large lands desolate,” law enforcement officials said.

In a joking post that surfaced on Norway’s Trondheim Police Department’s Facebook page hours after the season premiere of “Game of Thrones,” photos and mugshots showed the leader of the White Walkers safely in custody.

“The police have received many complaints about a man from the northern region involved in criminal activity,” the post said. “Complaints include animal cruelty and property damage (there have been reports of a wall being destroyed), as well as threats to lay vast areas of land desolate.”

The Night King is “charged” with animal cruelty and involvement in the destruction of a certain wall, police said.

Markus Ree, superintendent of Trondheim Police’s fifth division, told Newsweek that a young officer was “handpicked for the job” of playing the Night King during the mock arrest.

