Police arrest Northampton bank robbery suspect

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested a man who they say robbed a bank in Northampton on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a robbery at People’s United Bank on King Street around 11:30 a.m. were told that a suspect had fled the scene in a truck with an undisclosed amount of money, state police said.

A description of the suspect’s truck was shared with area police departments.

A trooper assigned to the State Police-Shelburne Falls Barracks located a 2004 Ford F250 pick up matching the description given outside of a home on Heath Stage Terrace in Charlemont at 12:30 p.m., officials said.

A man matching the description of the suspect was also located by the trooper and placed under arrest and turned over to Northampton police.

