BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges after they allegedly tried to break into a home in Brookline over the weekend, police announced.

Brookline police shared video of the incident on Tuesday and identified the individuals involved as Mounssif Fellahi and Akram Boudhan. Both Fellahi and Boudhan were being held as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

As part of the police announcement, Sgt. Robert Disario said Fellahi and Boudhan tried to scale the home “with the intent to break in, or maybe even something worse.”

The homeowner had a home security system, though, and called police once he saw Fellahi and Boudhan on his surveillance camera, Disario said.

Disario said an officer responded “within seconds” and took one suspect into custody. The other suspect was arrested moments later.

Disario said investigators found one of the suspects was in possession of a semiautomatic pistol.

Police did not share the specific street where this incident took place. Surveillance video of the first arrest, though, shows an officer arrived near 10:55 p.m. on Sunday. In the video, an officer is seen handcuffing a person on the ground.

Court records showed Fellahi and Boudhan were charged with conspiracy, attempt to commit a crime and trespassing. Boudhan was also arraigned on weapons charges.

A judge set Fellahi’s bail at $10,000. He is due back in court next month.

A judge ordered Boudhan held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday.

