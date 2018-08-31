Police arrest Peabody man accused of shooting at group of people in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Peabody man Friday morning in Malden for allegedly shooting at a group of people Tuesday night in Medford.

Junior Saint Jean, 27, fired numerous shots in the area of Rockwell Avenue in Medford, according to Medford police.

None of the people in the group were hit by gunfire, police say.

Saint Jean was charged with assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to police.

Police say Saint Jean was arrested at 15 Willard St. about 10 a.m. and that Malden, Everett, and Peabody police, and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section assisted in his apprehension.

Saint Jean attempted to flee the residence when officers made entry, but was taken into custody on scene by the Malden Police Special Operations Unit with no injuries to him or officers.

Saint Jean is being held without bail and is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court Sept. 4.

The investigation is ongoing.

