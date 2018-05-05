DORCHESTER (WHDH) – Boston police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester.

On April 28, Dwayne Thomas, 34, of Dorchester, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Hartford Street about 2:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Derrell Russell, 29, of Plymouth, was arrested Friday and has been charged with murder.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans thanked officers for their “hard work and dedication” that led to the arrest.

“The fact that the suspect was in custody less than a week after the original call is a credit to my officers and their ongoing commitment to protecting and serving the citizens of Boston,” Evans said in a release on Saturday.

Russell is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Monday.

