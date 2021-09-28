SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested climate protesters who chained themselves to a large pink boat in front of Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the demonstration on Monument Avenue around 7 a.m. found that the protestors had blocked the roadway with the boat, which had the words “Climate Emergency” and “Just Transition” painted on the sides.

State police ordered the protesters to unchain themselves and disperse but they refused and continued to obstruct traffic, according to authorities.

Troopers specially trained in civil disturbance response cut the devices holding the protesters to the boat and took them into custody, state police said.

Six of the protesters who were arrested had been chained to the boat, while the seventh was on top of the boat, state police added.

The protesters, whose names have not been released, were transported for booking.

The boat is being removed from the roadway.

No additional information has been released.

