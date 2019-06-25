BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a Quincy man accused of shooting and killing a man in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Lalance Smith, 29, was taken into custody Monday morning in the area of 21 Garden Lane in Waltham on an active warrant out of Dorchester District Court on charges of murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 107 Deven St. in Dorchester around 3:30 a.m. Friday found 59-year-old Arnold Woodrum suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Boston police said.

Woodrum was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)