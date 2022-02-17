LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Thursday arrested a Revere man in connection with a robbery in Littleton last month.

Ethan Berlin, 23, was arrested at his home in Revere on charges of armed robbery, larceny over $1,200, witness intimidation, witness intimidation, larceny from a person and malicious destruction of personal property more than $1,200, according to Littleton police.

Officers responding to a report of a person possibly being robbed at gunpoint near a parking lot on Constitution Avenue around 8:40 a.m. spoke with the victim who said they had agreed to meet Berlin in the parking lot to complete an online transaction for the sale of two puppies.

Berlin allegedly arrived in a car with several other people, showed what appeared to be a handgun, took the puppies and robbed the victim of personal items, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Berlin was taken to Ayer District Court for arraignment, according to Littleton police.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Littleton Police Department at 978-540-2300.

