NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Rhode Island man after he veered into an oncoming lane in Northfield, injuring eight Connecticut motorcyclists.

Ryan O’Farrell, 32, was driving an SUV and pulling a trailer around 1 p.m. Sunday when he crossed over the road’s yellow lines, striking five motorcyclists heading in the opposite direction. They were members of a group of nine that had left from Connecticut about two hours earlier.

Eight of the bikers were transported to area medical centers. Two were in critical condition at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Two children, aged 11 and 12, were also in the car. They were taken to the hospital, but appeared uninjured.

O’Farrell, of Westerly, R.I. was charged with seven counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, negligent and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other charges. The crash remains under investigation.

O’Farrell was held on $250,000 bail, and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on May 31.

