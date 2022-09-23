BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police and Milton Police arrested 43-year-old William Mancortes of Hyde Park Friday morning pursuant to five outstanding warrants for incidents of rape, assault and kidnapping dating back to 2017.

Mancortes, who law enforcement sources confirm was a rideshare driver, had warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court for two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or over. He was also wanted out of Quincy District Court for one count of aggravated rape and one count of kidnapping. All of the incidents date back to 2017.

A Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit assisted detectives in identifying Mancortes in connection to these separate incidents, which police said could result in further charges as detectives continue their investigations. Mancortes is set to appear in West Roxbury District Court for arraignment on the five warrants.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Community members who want to assist this investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department said it will guard and protect the identities of those who wish to help this investigation anonymously.

Boston Police also encourage all victims of sexual assault who would prefer confidential advice from a non-law agency to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center at 1 (800) 841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area.

