BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing criminal charged after police say a search of his home uncovered drugs and weapons.

Officers arrested Angel Ruiz, 29, in the area of Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan at about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Boston police. After executing search warrants, police say they found a .357 Ruger Revolver, a FM9 9MM AR Pistol, a 50 Round Drum Magazine, a 40 Round High-Capacity Magazine, a15 Round High-Capacity Magazine, 180 Rounds of Assorted Ammunition, Approximately 30 Grams of Crack Cocaine, Approximately 10 Grams of Fentanyl, and $7,736 in US Currency.

Ruiz is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, trafficking class A, and trafficking class B.

