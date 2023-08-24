BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a Roxbury woman who was wanted on animal cruelty charges, officials said.

Lakeida Burris, 36, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 6 Ernst St., according to Boston police. She is now facing two counts of animal cruelty.

Burris had recently been highlighted on a Boston Police Most Wanted list.

She is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

