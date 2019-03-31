Police arrest Salem burglary suspect

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a Salem home Friday afternoon, stole a large quantity of jewelry, and tried to pawn it for cash.

Officers responding to a burglary in progress at a home on Wheeler Street around 3:15 p.m. spoke to the victim who said she saw a strange car parked outside her house, heard a noise in her basement, and then found a strange man lurking inside, according to Salem police.

The woman said she yelled at the man, who she described as bearded and small in stature.

The suspect, later identified as Benjamin Hesselink, jumped out of a broken window, leaving blood samples and fingerprints in his wake before he took off in the direction of Bride Street, police say.

Shortly after, officers were again dispatched to a burglary, this time at a home on Miesner Road.

There, victims said a large quantity of jewelry had been taken.

Later in the evening, officers were dispatched to the Cash and Gold pawn shop on South Broadway after the clerk reported some suspicious behavior.

There, they made contact with Hesselink and a friend as they were trying to sell a large quantity of assorted jewelry.

Officers noticed Hesselink’s legs were covered in scratches and cuts.

The victim from the first incident was able to positively identify Hesselink as the man she saw in her basement and recognized his car.

