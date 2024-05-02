BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured five people at the Franklin Field housing complex last September.

Micah Ennis, 25, was found and arrested at 33 Ellingwood St. in Roxbury by the Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, according to Boston police.

On Sept. 17, around 8:35 p.m., police officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Ames and Stratton streets found five people injured in a courtyard off of Ames Street, police said.

Three adults were wounded, as well as two children — a 15-year-old girl living with autism and her 11-year-old brother.

Ennis was wanted on a warrant for five counts of armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

This individual was arrested as he tried to flee from the back of the building on Ellingwood Street, police said. Another suspect, Gianni Johnson, of Dorchester, was arrested in October.

Ennis is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.

