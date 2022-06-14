CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured, police said.

Alexis Lewis, 36, was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, Chattanooga Police said in a statement.

Another man, Garrian King, was arrested last week and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He was seen on security video with a gun, according to an affidavit.

The shooting happened near a nightclub early June 5 and police have said there were likely multiple shooters.

Fourteen of the 17 victims were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has said. Of the three who died, two were killed by gunfire and one was killed by a vehicle. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile.

It was not immediately clear whether Lewis has an attorney.

The shooting came one week after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

