Police arrest South Boston man accused of punching stranger near Downtown Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man will be arraigned on assault charges Monday after police say he randomly punched another man in the face near Downtown Crossing early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery in the area of 1 Franklin St. about 1:37 a.m. spoke with a man with a deep cut on his forehead who said he was walking with a woman on Washington Street when a Hispanic man he didn’t know walked up to him and punched him in the face, according to Boston police.

A woman who witnessed the incident followed the suspect, later identified as Luis Adino, 25, who was positively identified.

He was arrested near the Chinatown MBTA station and was allegedly violent and uncooperative with officers.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)