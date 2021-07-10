YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man is facing robbery and assault charges after allegedly invading a home in South Yarmouth, officials said.

Officers on Friday arrested Ryan Evans, of Yarmouth, on warrants related to the burglary of a Regional Avenue home on July 6, according to Yarmouth police.

Evans was taken to Yarmouth Police Department and booked into custody. He was held on $25,000 cash bail, police said.

He faces charges of burglary and assault on an occupant, assault and battery, assault to rape a child, and destruction of property.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox