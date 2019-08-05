Police arrest Southie woman accused of spitting on, assaulting disabled person

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police have arrested a South Boston woman accused of spitting on and assaulting a disabled person at the MBTA’s Harvard Square Station last week.

Just days after releasing photos of a person of interest in connection with the July 31 attack, police arrested Joanna Drafahl, 20, on a charge of assault and battery on a disabled person.

Her arraignment information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)