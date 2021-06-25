FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — A Maine driver clocked at 110 mph in a 45 mph zone told police his passenger had to go. As in, find a restroom.

An officer gave pursuit after the motorist traveled at a whopping 65 mph above the posted speed limit on Tuesday in Fairfield, according to Police Chief Thomas Gould.

The chase ended with no one being hurt, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The Toyota Corolla stopped in a convenience store parking lot, where the passenger went inside to use a restroom. The driver, meanwhile, was arrested on charges of criminal speeding, operating after suspension and driving under the influence, police said.

The driver, who couldn’t be reached immediately for comment, was released from jail on bail on Wednesday. He’s due in court in November.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)